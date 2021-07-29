FAST Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FST) Major Shareholder Chatham Asset Management, Llc Purchases 125,000 Shares

FAST Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FST) major shareholder Chatham Asset Management, Llc acquired 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.12 per share, for a total transaction of $1,515,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Chatham Asset Management, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 28th, Chatham Asset Management, Llc acquired 25,000 shares of FAST Acquisition stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.45 per share, for a total transaction of $311,250.00.

On Friday, July 23rd, Chatham Asset Management, Llc acquired 375,000 shares of FAST Acquisition stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.64 per share, for a total transaction of $4,365,000.00.

On Wednesday, July 21st, Chatham Asset Management, Llc acquired 12,500 shares of FAST Acquisition stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.92 per share, for a total transaction of $149,000.00.

On Monday, July 19th, Chatham Asset Management, Llc purchased 23,000 shares of FAST Acquisition stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.71 per share, for a total transaction of $269,330.00.

On Thursday, July 15th, Chatham Asset Management, Llc purchased 135,468 shares of FAST Acquisition stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.97 per share, for a total transaction of $1,757,019.96.

On Monday, July 12th, Chatham Asset Management, Llc purchased 30,000 shares of FAST Acquisition stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.30 per share, for a total transaction of $399,000.00.

On Thursday, July 8th, Chatham Asset Management, Llc purchased 50,000 shares of FAST Acquisition stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.48 per share, for a total transaction of $674,000.00.

On Tuesday, July 6th, Chatham Asset Management, Llc purchased 100,000 shares of FAST Acquisition stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.64 per share, for a total transaction of $1,364,000.00.

On Friday, July 2nd, Chatham Asset Management, Llc purchased 185,000 shares of FAST Acquisition stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.34 per share, for a total transaction of $2,467,900.00.

FAST Acquisition stock opened at $12.34 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.58. FAST Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.59 and a fifty-two week high of $14.10.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Scopus Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of FAST Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $23,475,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in FAST Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $20,658,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in FAST Acquisition by 116,116.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,255,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,715,000 after buying an additional 1,254,058 shares during the last quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in FAST Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $12,457,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in FAST Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $11,005,000. Institutional investors own 56.86% of the company’s stock.

FAST Acquisition Company Profile

FAST Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in restaurant, hospitality, and related sectors. FAST Acquisition Corp. was founded in 2020 and is based in Ridgefield, Connecticut.

