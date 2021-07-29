Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.12 EPS

Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The bank reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Farmers National Banc had a net margin of 31.39% and a return on equity of 14.41%.

Shares of NASDAQ FMNB traded up $0.24 during trading on Thursday, hitting $15.42. 1,376 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 74,535. The stock has a market cap of $436.51 million, a P/E ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 0.96. Farmers National Banc has a 1 year low of $10.05 and a 1 year high of $18.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Farmers National Banc’s payout ratio is currently 28.03%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Farmers National Banc from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.83.

About Farmers National Banc

Farmers National Banc Corp., a financial holding company, operates in the banking, trust, retirement consulting, insurance, and financial management industries. It offers commercial and retail banking services, including checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; commercial, mortgage and installment, and home equity loans; home equity lines of credit, night depository, safe deposit box, money order, bank check, automated teller machine, Internet banking, travel card, E bond transaction, MasterCard and Visa credit cards, brokerage, and other services.

