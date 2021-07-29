FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $404.45 Million

Equities analysts predict that FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) will report $404.45 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for FactSet Research Systems’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $405.55 million and the lowest is $401.80 million. FactSet Research Systems reported sales of $383.59 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 5.4%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems will report full year sales of $1.58 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.58 billion to $1.59 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.67 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.65 billion to $1.69 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow FactSet Research Systems.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, June 28th. The business services provider reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $399.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $397.72 million. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 24.80% and a return on equity of 44.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.86 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $276.00 to $274.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $322.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. UBS Group increased their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. FactSet Research Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $314.88.

Shares of FDS stock traded up $1.26 on Friday, hitting $345.35. 106,967 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 216,524. The company has a quick ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $13.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.47, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.79. FactSet Research Systems has a one year low of $294.21 and a one year high of $365.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $333.16.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 31st were paid a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. This is an increase from FactSet Research Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.17%.

In other news, Director Malcolm Frank sold 3,000 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.17, for a total transaction of $1,005,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,005,510. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.90, for a total value of $837,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,142,355.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,126 shares of company stock valued at $3,770,003. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,628,352 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $502,499,000 after buying an additional 5,353 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 938,266 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $289,540,000 after buying an additional 53,545 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 572,260 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $176,394,000 after buying an additional 27,562 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 418,592 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $129,174,000 after buying an additional 21,831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. American Capital Management Inc. now owns 253,252 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $78,151,000 after buying an additional 1,126 shares in the last quarter. 87.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment and corporate communities in the Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

