F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) Given Outperform Rating at Credit Suisse Group

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a report released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a $206.39 price objective on the network technology company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $235.00. Credit Suisse Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 1.68% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $245.00 price target on shares of F5 Networks in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of F5 Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $191.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Barclays raised their price target on shares of F5 Networks from $233.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of F5 Networks in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $255.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of F5 Networks from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $216.11.

FFIV opened at $202.98 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.05. F5 Networks has a 52-week low of $116.79 and a 52-week high of $216.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $188.01.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The network technology company reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.30. F5 Networks had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 18.60%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.18 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that F5 Networks will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other F5 Networks news, EVP Ana Maria White sold 258 shares of F5 Networks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.92, for a total transaction of $45,903.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,079 shares in the company, valued at $3,394,535.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas Dean Fountain sold 2,765 shares of F5 Networks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.19, for a total transaction of $500,990.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,572,354.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,743 shares of company stock valued at $3,095,215. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FFIV. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of F5 Networks in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of F5 Networks in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of F5 Networks in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in F5 Networks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in F5 Networks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.64% of the company’s stock.

About F5 Networks

F5 Networks, Inc provides multi-cloud application services for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application services enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

