F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) Given Outperform Rating at Credit Suisse Group

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a report released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a $206.39 price objective on the network technology company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $235.00. Credit Suisse Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 1.68% from the company’s previous close.
Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $245.00 price target on shares of F5 Networks in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of F5 Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $191.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Barclays raised their price target on shares of F5 Networks from $233.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of F5 Networks in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $255.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of F5 Networks from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $216.11.
FFIV opened at $202.98 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.05. F5 Networks has a 52-week low of $116.79 and a 52-week high of $216.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $188.01.
In other F5 Networks news, EVP Ana Maria White sold 258 shares of F5 Networks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.92, for a total transaction of $45,903.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,079 shares in the company, valued at $3,394,535.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas Dean Fountain sold 2,765 shares of F5 Networks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.19, for a total transaction of $500,990.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,572,354.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,743 shares of company stock valued at $3,095,215. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FFIV. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of F5 Networks in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of F5 Networks in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of F5 Networks in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in F5 Networks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in F5 Networks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.64% of the company’s stock.
About F5 Networks
F5 Networks, Inc provides multi-cloud application services for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application services enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.
