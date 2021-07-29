F5 Networks, Inc. Expected to Post FY2021 Earnings of $7.37 Per Share (NASDAQ:FFIV)

F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) – Equities research analysts at Colliers Securities boosted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of F5 Networks in a research report issued on Tuesday, July 27th. Colliers Securities analyst C. Trebnick now forecasts that the network technology company will post earnings per share of $7.37 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $7.04. Colliers Securities has a “Buy” rating and a $245.00 price target on the stock. Colliers Securities also issued estimates for F5 Networks’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.89 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on FFIV. TheStreet upgraded F5 Networks from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on F5 Networks in a report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $255.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded F5 Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $192.62 price objective (down previously from $223.00) on shares of F5 Networks in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America upgraded F5 Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $210.00 to $285.00 in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.11.

NASDAQ FFIV opened at $202.98 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $188.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $12.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.01, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.05. F5 Networks has a 1 year low of $116.79 and a 1 year high of $216.15.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The network technology company reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.30. F5 Networks had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 18.60%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.18 earnings per share.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC boosted its position in F5 Networks by 51.5% during the first quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 72,173 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $15,057,000 after purchasing an additional 24,534 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in F5 Networks by 4.2% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 48,405 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $10,098,000 after purchasing an additional 1,941 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in F5 Networks by 141.5% during the first quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 4,608 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $961,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of F5 Networks by 3.7% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 28,130 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $5,868,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in shares of F5 Networks by 87.0% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 20,671 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $4,312,000 after acquiring an additional 9,615 shares during the period. 95.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other F5 Networks news, EVP Thomas Dean Fountain sold 2,765 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.19, for a total transaction of $500,990.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,572,354.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ana Maria White sold 258 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.92, for a total value of $45,903.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,394,535.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 16,743 shares of company stock valued at $3,095,215. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

F5 Networks, Inc provides multi-cloud application services for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application services enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

