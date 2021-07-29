F-star Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSTX) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of F-star Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSTX) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $32.80.
FSTX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of F-star Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of F-star Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley started coverage on shares of F-star Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded F-star Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on F-star Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, April 8th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of F-star Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $812,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in F-star Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $1,397,000. EcoR1 Capital LLC bought a new stake in F-star Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $498,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of F-star Therapeutics by 76.5% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 18,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 7,994 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in F-star Therapeutics by 184.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 55,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after acquiring an additional 35,668 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.47% of the company’s stock.
F-star Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FSTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($1.08) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.16) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.76 million. Research analysts anticipate that F-star Therapeutics will post -2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.
F-star Therapeutics Company Profile
F-star Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company develops tetravalent bispecific antibodies for cancer therapy. Its medicines are used in immuno-oncology treatments. The company's principal product candidate is FS118, is currently being evaluated in a proof-of-concept Phase 2 trial in PD-1/PD-L1 acquired resistance head and neck cancer patients.
Featured Story: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks
Receive News & Ratings for F-star Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F-star Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.