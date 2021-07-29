Exxon Mobil (XOM) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, July 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.98 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.06. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 10.35% and a negative return on equity of 0.48%. The business had revenue of $59.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.14) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Exxon Mobil to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $58.22 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Exxon Mobil has a 1-year low of $31.11 and a 1-year high of $64.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $246.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $60.69.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.98%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently -1,054.55%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on XOM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $76.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Raymond James upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Exxon Mobil has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.63.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

Featured Article: Should I follow buy, hold and sell recommendations?



Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.