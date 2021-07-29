Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.31 EPS

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.31), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $378.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $318.63 million. Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 20.70% and a net margin of 43.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. Extra Space Storage updated its FY 2021 guidance to $6.450-$6.600 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $6.45-$6.60 EPS.

Shares of NYSE EXR opened at $172.57 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $162.19. Extra Space Storage has a 52-week low of $97.40 and a 52-week high of $174.89. The company has a market capitalization of $23.08 billion, a PE ratio of 39.22, a P/E/G ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.17.

Get Extra Space Storage alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.76%.

In other news, SVP Grace Kunde sold 331 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.84, for a total transaction of $47,942.04. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,501,701.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 3,750 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.89, for a total value of $618,337.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,655,405.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 89,941 shares of company stock worth $13,201,943 in the last three months. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EXR. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Extra Space Storage in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Truist Securities increased their price target on Extra Space Storage from $150.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Extra Space Storage from $134.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group began coverage on Extra Space Storage in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $168.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Extra Space Storage in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $189.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Extra Space Storage has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.57.

About Extra Space Storage

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

Featured Story: What is the significance of the death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Extra Space Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extra Space Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.