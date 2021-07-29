Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $106.11 Million

Analysts expect that Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) will announce sales of $106.11 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Exponent’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $106.10 million and the highest is $106.11 million. Exponent reported sales of $87.86 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Exponent will report full year sales of $417.74 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $416.47 million to $419.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $451.13 million, with estimates ranging from $448.66 million to $453.60 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Exponent.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.16. Exponent had a return on equity of 24.63% and a net margin of 21.23%. The company had revenue of $109.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.81 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Exponent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th.

In other news, VP Bradley A. James sold 3,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.29, for a total transaction of $284,824.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $385,426.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of Exponent by 55.8% during the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 23,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,252,000 after acquiring an additional 8,283 shares during the last quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Exponent by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 120,235 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,717,000 after buying an additional 9,040 shares during the period. Intellectus Partners LLC purchased a new position in Exponent during the 4th quarter worth approximately $234,000. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Exponent by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 118,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,499,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NFJ Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Exponent during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,093,000. Institutional investors own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EXPO stock opened at $98.25 on Thursday. Exponent has a 1 year low of $68.42 and a 1 year high of $102.42. The firm has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.91 and a beta of 0.31. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.51.

About Exponent

Exponent, Inc is an engineering and scientific consulting company, which engages in the provision of engineering, scientific, environmental, and health consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Engineering and Other Scientific and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment include technical consulting in different practices primarily in engineering.

