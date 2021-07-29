Expedia Group (EXPE) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($1.15) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The online travel company reported ($2.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.86) by $0.84. Expedia Group had a negative return on equity of 46.51% and a negative net margin of 44.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.83) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Expedia Group to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPE opened at $163.19 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $167.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15. Expedia Group has a 12-month low of $76.75 and a 12-month high of $187.93. The firm has a market cap of $23.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.69 and a beta of 1.75.

In other news, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.63, for a total value of $8,331,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 382,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,671,322.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 65,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total value of $11,180,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 107,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,458,180. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 169,769 shares of company stock valued at $28,818,931 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Expedia Group from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. TheStreet raised Expedia Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Expedia Group from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Expedia Group from $159.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on Expedia Group from $170.00 to $237.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $175.83.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

