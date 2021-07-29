eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) Shares Acquired by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) by 64.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,050 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 17,630 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in eXp World were worth $2,052,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of eXp World by 173.3% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 820 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of eXp World by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,761 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $995,000 after buying an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of eXp World by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of eXp World by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,396 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in eXp World by 451.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,214 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.72% of the company’s stock.

EXPI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of eXp World from $67.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of eXp World from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of eXp World in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.67.

In other news, Director Randall D. Miles sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.33, for a total value of $574,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 124,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,775,611.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.34, for a total transaction of $626,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 40,783,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,278,156,237.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 327,000 shares of company stock valued at $11,047,240. 35.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of eXp World stock opened at $37.24 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 158.47 and a beta of 2.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a current ratio of 3.03. eXp World Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $9.51 and a one year high of $90.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $35.64.

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $583.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $566.79 million. eXp World had a return on equity of 30.11% and a net margin of 1.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 115.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that eXp World Holdings, Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

eXp World Company Profile

eXp World Holdings, Inc operates as a cloud-based real estate brokerage firm. It focuses on the development and use of cloud-based technologies in order to grow an international brokerage without the burden of physical brick and mortar offices and redundant staffing costs. The firm offers software subscriptions to customers to access its virtual reality software platform through VirBELA.

