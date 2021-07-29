Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) Sets New 1-Year High at $47.36

Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $47.36 and last traded at $47.24, with a volume of 3607380 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $46.41.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Exelon from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Exelon from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Exelon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Exelon from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.75.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.91 billion, a PE ratio of 42.32, a PEG ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.44.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.42). Exelon had a return on equity of 6.44% and a net margin of 3.20%. The firm had revenue of $9.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Exelon Co. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.3825 per share. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Exelon’s payout ratio is currently 47.52%.

In other news, CEO Michael Innocenzo sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.99, for a total transaction of $719,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 56,382 shares in the company, valued at $2,536,626.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in shares of Exelon in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Exelon during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 71.1% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in Exelon during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Exelon in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors own 78.76% of the company’s stock.

About Exelon

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

