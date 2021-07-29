Exelon Co. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.38 (NASDAQ:EXC)

Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.3825 per share on Friday, September 10th. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th.

Shares of EXC stock opened at $46.98 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $45.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $45.91 billion, a PE ratio of 42.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.44. Exelon has a twelve month low of $33.97 and a twelve month high of $47.39.

Get Exelon alerts:

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.42). The firm had revenue of $9.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.30 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 6.44%. The company’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Exelon will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EXC. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Exelon from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Exelon from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Exelon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Exelon from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.75.

In other news, CEO Michael Innocenzo sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.99, for a total transaction of $719,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,536,626.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

About Exelon

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

Featured Article: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.