Exagen Inc. (NASDAQ:XGN) Shares Purchased by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Exagen Inc. (NASDAQ:XGN) by 6.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 82,951 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,799 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.65% of Exagen worth $1,451,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in XGN. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Exagen by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 261,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,450,000 after purchasing an additional 38,728 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Exagen by 183.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 8,857 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exagen in the 1st quarter valued at $1,871,000. First Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Exagen in the 1st quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exagen in the 1st quarter valued at $76,000. Institutional investors own 52.87% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director James L. L. Tullis sold 8,763 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.03, for a total value of $140,470.89. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $342,208.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James L. L. Tullis sold 10,858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.98, for a total transaction of $162,652.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,793.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 36.40% of the company’s stock.

Exagen stock opened at $12.50 on Thursday. Exagen Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.31 and a 12-month high of $24.67. The stock has a market cap of $211.60 million, a P/E ratio of -9.19 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 16.41 and a quick ratio of 16.41. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.43.

Exagen (NASDAQ:XGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.02). Exagen had a negative return on equity of 29.42% and a negative net margin of 40.33%. The firm had revenue of $10.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.24 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Exagen Inc. will post -1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on XGN shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Exagen in a report on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Exagen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of Exagen in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.20.

Exagen Inc develops and commercializes various testing products based on its Cell-Bound Complement Activation Products technology under the AVISE brand in the United States. It enables rheumatologists to enhance care for patients through the diagnosis, prognosis, and monitoring of systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) and rheumatoid arthritis (RA).

