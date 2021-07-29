EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) Research Coverage Started at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) in a research report released on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on EVER. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of EverQuote from $58.00 to $50.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Oppenheimer restated a buy rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of EverQuote in a research report on Monday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $51.60.

Get EverQuote alerts:

NASDAQ:EVER opened at $30.52 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $869.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.58 and a beta of 1.36. EverQuote has a 1-year low of $27.94 and a 1-year high of $56.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.70.

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $103.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.42 million. EverQuote had a negative net margin of 3.67% and a negative return on equity of 19.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.05) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that EverQuote will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John L. Shields sold 3,000 shares of EverQuote stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total value of $89,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,955 shares in the company, valued at $296,161.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Tomas Revesz, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of EverQuote stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.78, for a total transaction of $337,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 508,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,172,299.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 47,075 shares of company stock worth $1,496,904. 37.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of EverQuote in the first quarter worth about $96,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of EverQuote by 93.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 1,372 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of EverQuote by 34.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of EverQuote in the third quarter worth about $236,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of EverQuote in the fourth quarter worth about $233,000. 58.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About EverQuote

EverQuote, Inc operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. The company's online marketplace offers consumers shopping for auto, home and renters, life, health, and commercial insurance. It serves carriers and agents, as well as indirect distributors. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc, and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc in November 2014.

Featured Story: The risks of owning bonds

Receive News & Ratings for EverQuote Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EverQuote and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.