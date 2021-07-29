Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) Hits New 12-Month High at $65.95

Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $65.95 and last traded at $65.85, with a volume of 7774 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $65.15.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Evergy in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Evergy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Evergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Wolfe Research raised Evergy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.20.

The stock has a market cap of $14.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.06, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.08. Evergy had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 13.69%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a $0.535 dividend. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio is 69.03%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EVRG. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Evergy by 1,070.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,658,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,350,000 after purchasing an additional 4,260,869 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Evergy by 73.0% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,816,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,229,000 after purchasing an additional 2,454,681 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Evergy during the 1st quarter worth $127,216,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Evergy by 633.6% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,226,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,553,000 after purchasing an additional 1,923,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Evergy during the 1st quarter worth $73,707,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.88% of the company’s stock.

Evergy Company Profile (NYSE:EVRG)

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. It generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

