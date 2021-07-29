EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM) to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.00 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts

EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for EverCommerce in a report issued on Monday, July 26th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Schwartz forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.00 per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for EverCommerce’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.07 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.10 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.09 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.41 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of EverCommerce in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of EverCommerce in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of EverCommerce in a research note on Monday. They set a “hold” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James started coverage on EverCommerce in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on EverCommerce in a report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of 22.15.

NASDAQ:EVCM opened at 18.62 on Wednesday. EverCommerce has a twelve month low of 16.01 and a twelve month high of 21.00.

In related news, insider Lisa M. Sterling acquired 5,882 shares of EverCommerce stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of 17.00 per share, with a total value of 99,994.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately 349,996. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Lisa E. Storey acquired 2,941 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of 17.00 per share, for a total transaction of 49,997.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 17,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 299,999. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

EverCommerce Company Profile

EverCommerce Inc provides integrated software-as-a-service solutions for service-based small- and medium-sized businesses. The company offers business management software, such as route-based dispatching, medical practice management, and gym member management; billing and payment solutions, including e-invoicing, mobile payments, and integrated payment processing; customer engagement applications comprising reputation management and messaging solutions; and marketing technology solutions consisting of websites, hosting, and digital lead generation.

