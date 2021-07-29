Eventbrite (EB) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Eventbrite (NYSE:EB) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.32) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Eventbrite (NYSE:EB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $27.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.56 million. Eventbrite had a negative return on equity of 39.38% and a negative net margin of 192.51%. On average, analysts expect Eventbrite to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Eventbrite stock opened at $18.66 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.48 and a beta of 3.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. Eventbrite has a 12-month low of $8.18 and a 12-month high of $26.51.

In related news, CFO Charles Baker sold 47,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.65, for a total transaction of $933,375.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $766,782.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 16.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Eventbrite from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th.

Eventbrite, Inc operates a self-service ticketing and experience technology platform that serves event creators in the United States and internationally. Its platform integrates components needed to plan, promote, and produce live events that allow creators to reduce friction and costs, increase reach, and drive ticket sales.

