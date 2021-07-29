Evan Spiegel Sells 327,915 Shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) Stock

Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) CEO Evan Spiegel sold 327,915 shares of Snap stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.24, for a total value of $25,000,239.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 40,835,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,113,264,516.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Evan Spiegel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 23rd, Evan Spiegel sold 332,087 shares of Snap stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.28, for a total value of $24,999,509.36.

On Tuesday, July 6th, Evan Spiegel sold 213,325 shares of Snap stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total value of $14,937,016.50.

On Friday, June 25th, Evan Spiegel sold 369,960 shares of Snap stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.58, for a total value of $25,001,896.80.

On Wednesday, June 23rd, Evan Spiegel sold 384,660 shares of Snap stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.05, for a total value of $25,022,133.00.

On Monday, June 14th, Evan Spiegel sold 383,602 shares of Snap stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.17, for a total value of $24,999,342.34.

On Friday, June 11th, Evan Spiegel sold 88,015 shares of Snap stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.01, for a total value of $5,721,855.15.

On Monday, June 7th, Evan Spiegel sold 414,781 shares of Snap stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.27, for a total value of $24,998,850.87.

On Friday, June 4th, Evan Spiegel sold 411,250 shares of Snap stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.80, for a total value of $25,004,000.00.

On Wednesday, June 2nd, Evan Spiegel sold 403,784 shares of Snap stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.91, for a total value of $24,998,267.44.

Shares of Snap stock opened at $76.16 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.18. The stock has a market cap of $119.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -149.33 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a current ratio of 4.31. Snap Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.61 and a 1 year high of $79.18.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.28. Snap had a negative return on equity of 35.69% and a negative net margin of 22.49%. The company had revenue of $982.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $846.57 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.09) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 116.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Snap Inc. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Snap during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Snap by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Snap during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Snap by 1,162.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 568 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. raised its stake in shares of Snap by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 52.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Snap from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Snap in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Snap in a report on Sunday, April 25th. Truist lifted their price target on Snap from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Snap from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.60.

Snap Company Profile

Snap, Inc engages in the operation of its camera platform. Its products include Snapchat, using the camera and editing tools to take and share Snaps, Friends Page, which lets users create and use Stories, Groups, Video and Chat, Discover for searching and surfacing relevant Stories, Snap Map, which shows friends, Stories and Snaps near the user, Memories, for saving personal collections, and Spectacles, wearable sunglasses capable of taking Snaps and interacting directly with the Snapchat application.

