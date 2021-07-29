Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETH) Releases Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETH) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.720-$0.740 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.650. The company issued revenue guidance of $178.30 million-$178.30 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $177.90 million.

ETH stock opened at $24.04 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $605.74 million, a PE ratio of 20.55 and a beta of 1.21. Ethan Allen Interiors has a 12-month low of $11.63 and a 12-month high of $32.15. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.42.

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.58. The business had revenue of $176.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.00 million. Ethan Allen Interiors had a return on equity of 10.98% and a net margin of 4.98%. On average, research analysts forecast that Ethan Allen Interiors will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ETH shares. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ethan Allen Interiors from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Ethan Allen Interiors from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th.

In other news, SVP Daniel M. Grow sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.70, for a total value of $79,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $142,650. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Corey Whitely sold 15,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.58, for a total value of $468,883.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 24,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $745,448.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Ethan Allen Interiors

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc operates as an interior design company, and manufacturer and retailer of home furnishings in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. Its products include case goods items, such as beds, dressers, armoires, tables, chairs, buffets, entertainment units, home office furniture, and wooden accents; upholstery items comprising sleepers, recliners and other motion furniture, chairs, ottomans, custom pillows, sofas, loveseats, cut fabrics, and leather; and home accent items consisting of window treatments and drapery hardware, wall decors, florals, lighting, clocks, mattresses, bedspreads, throws, pillows, decorative accents, area rugs, wall coverings, and home and garden furnishings.

