Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETH) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETH) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $28.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. is a leading interior design company and manufacturer and retailer of quality home furnishings. The Company offers free interior design service to its clients and sells a full range of furniture products and decorative accessories through ethanallen.com and a network of the Design Centers in the United States and abroad. Ethan Allen owns and operates eight manufacturing facilities including six manufacturing facilities in the United States plus a plant in Mexico and one in Honduras. “

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in a report on Friday, April 30th. Argus upgraded Ethan Allen Interiors from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th.

Shares of NYSE:ETH opened at $24.04 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $605.74 million, a PE ratio of 20.55 and a beta of 1.21. Ethan Allen Interiors has a 1-year low of $11.63 and a 1-year high of $32.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.42.

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58. Ethan Allen Interiors had a return on equity of 10.98% and a net margin of 4.98%. The business had revenue of $176.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.00 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Ethan Allen Interiors will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Corey Whitely sold 15,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.58, for a total value of $468,883.14. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $745,448.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Daniel M. Grow sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.70, for a total value of $79,250.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,500 shares in the company, valued at $142,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ETH. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Ethan Allen Interiors by 42.2% in the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 1.9% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 33,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $919,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 101.9% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 3,951.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Ethan Allen Interiors in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.25% of the company’s stock.

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc operates as an interior design company, and manufacturer and retailer of home furnishings in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. Its products include case goods items, such as beds, dressers, armoires, tables, chairs, buffets, entertainment units, home office furniture, and wooden accents; upholstery items comprising sleepers, recliners and other motion furniture, chairs, ottomans, custom pillows, sofas, loveseats, cut fabrics, and leather; and home accent items consisting of window treatments and drapery hardware, wall decors, florals, lighting, clocks, mattresses, bedspreads, throws, pillows, decorative accents, area rugs, wall coverings, and home and garden furnishings.

