EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:ESLOY) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:ESLOY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $102.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 12.29% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “EssilorLuxottica Société is involved in the design, manufacture and distribution of ophthalmic lenses, frames and sunglasses. The company’s brand portfolio consists of Ray-Ban, Oakley, Varilux(R), Transitions(R), Sunglass Hut and LensCrafters. EssilorLuxottica Société, formerly known as Essilor International Société Anonyme, is based in Paris, France. “

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on ESLOY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.31 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.66.

OTCMKTS:ESLOY opened at $90.84 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.26 billion, a PE ratio of 89.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 22.03 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a fifty day moving average of $89.65. EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme has a 12 month low of $61.23 and a 12 month high of $93.83.

EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme Company Profile

EssilorLuxottica SociÃ©tÃ© anonyme designs, manufactures, and distributes ophthalmic lenses, frames, and sunglasses in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, Oceania, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Wholesale, Retail, Lenses and Optical Instruments, Equipment, and Sunglasses and Readers.

