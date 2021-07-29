Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Essential Properties Realty Trust had a net margin of 25.49% and a return on equity of 2.83%. Essential Properties Realty Trust updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.300-$1.300 EPS.

Shares of EPRT stock traded up $0.82 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $29.78. The stock had a trading volume of 1,097,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 915,103. Essential Properties Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $15.28 and a 12-month high of $30.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 5.23 and a current ratio of 5.23.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. This is an increase from Essential Properties Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 227.27%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Essential Properties Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.81.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Company Profile

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of single-tenant properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to middle-market companies, which operates service-oriented or experience-based businesses. Its portfolio includes the following: Captain D’s, Art Van Furniture, Mister Car Wash, Zips Car Wash, AMC Theaters, Perkins, 84 Lumber, Mirabito, Ruby Tuesday and White Oak Station.

