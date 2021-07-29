Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) was upgraded by TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on EQR. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Equity Residential in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Equity Residential in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler raised shares of Equity Residential from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Equity Residential from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Mizuho lowered shares of Equity Residential from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.93.

Shares of EQR stock opened at $84.16 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $31.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.55, a P/E/G ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $79.84. Equity Residential has a one year low of $45.42 and a one year high of $85.83.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.14. Equity Residential had a net margin of 26.64% and a return on equity of 6.20%. The firm had revenue of $598.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $597.49 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Equity Residential will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Robert Garechana sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $225,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Michael L. Manelis sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.85, for a total transaction of $808,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 44,186 shares of company stock worth $3,425,435. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EQR. Archford Capital Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Equity Residential during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $471,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY grew its holdings in Equity Residential by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 25,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,957,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in Equity Residential by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Equity Residential by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 46,920 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,613,000 after acquiring an additional 4,604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its holdings in Equity Residential by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 22,888 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,762,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.49% of the company’s stock.

Equity Residential Company Profile

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

