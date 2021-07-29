Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Polaris Infrastructure Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (TSE:PIF)

Polaris Infrastructure Inc. (TSE:PIF) – Research analysts at Raymond James issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Polaris Infrastructure in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 27th. Raymond James analyst D. Quezada anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.10 per share for the quarter. Raymond James currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Polaris Infrastructure’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.11 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.13 EPS.

Get Polaris Infrastructure alerts:

TSE PIF opened at C$19.00 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.65, a current ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.98. The company has a market capitalization of C$369.02 million and a PE ratio of 10.98. Polaris Infrastructure has a 1 year low of C$12.60 and a 1 year high of C$24.41. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$18.65.

Polaris Infrastructure (TSE:PIF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C($0.15). The company had revenue of C$19.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$20.88 million.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. Polaris Infrastructure’s payout ratio is presently 34.62%.

Polaris Infrastructure Company Profile

Polaris Infrastructure Inc acquires, develops, and operates renewable energy projects in Latin America. The company, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates the San Jacinto project, a 72 megawatt (MW) net capacity geothermal facility located in northwest Nicaragua. It also operates run-of-river (ROR) hydro facility of 5 MW in Canchayllo, Peru; and 2 ROR hydro projects with the capacity of approximately 8 MW (net) and 20 MW (net) in Peru.

Further Reading: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Receive News & Ratings for Polaris Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polaris Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.