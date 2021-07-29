Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for CES Energy Solutions Corp.’s FY2021 Earnings (TSE:CEU)

CES Energy Solutions Corp. (TSE:CEU) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial issued their FY2021 EPS estimates for CES Energy Solutions in a research report issued on Sunday, July 25th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Robertson expects that the company will post earnings of $0.05 per share for the year. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform Overweight” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for CES Energy Solutions’ FY2022 earnings at $0.12 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. TD Securities raised their price target on CES Energy Solutions from C$3.00 to C$3.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Raymond James increased their price objective on CES Energy Solutions from C$2.50 to C$3.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. National Bankshares upgraded CES Energy Solutions from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from C$2.50 to C$2.70 in a report on Monday. Finally, ATB Capital increased their price objective on CES Energy Solutions from C$2.50 to C$3.00 in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$2.46.

Shares of CEU stock opened at C$1.61 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.81. CES Energy Solutions has a 52 week low of C$0.64 and a 52 week high of C$2.05. The stock has a market capitalization of C$411.57 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.68, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 1.70.

CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.02 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$260.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$240.13 million.

In other CES Energy Solutions news, Director John Michael Hooks acquired 200,000 shares of CES Energy Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$1.99 per share, for a total transaction of C$398,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,289,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,565,161.74. Also, Senior Officer Kenneth Earl Zinger sold 34,969 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.74, for a total value of C$60,846.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,054,212 shares in the company, valued at C$3,574,328.88. Insiders have sold 95,165 shares of company stock valued at $178,025 over the last 90 days.

About CES Energy Solutions

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable chemical solutions throughout the life-cycle of the oilfield. It provides solutions at the drill-bit, at the point of completion and stimulation, at the wellhead and pump-jack, and through to the pipeline and midstream market.

