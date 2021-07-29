Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Xebec Adsorption Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (TSE:XBC)

Xebec Adsorption Inc. (TSE:XBC) – Raymond James issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Xebec Adsorption in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, July 27th. Raymond James analyst D. Quezada expects that the company will earn ($0.01) per share for the quarter. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity raised Xebec Adsorption from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$4.50 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on Xebec Adsorption from C$6.00 to C$5.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Xebec Adsorption from C$7.50 to C$6.00 and set a “speculative buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Cormark lifted their price objective on Xebec Adsorption from C$5.20 to C$5.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$5.60 price objective on shares of Xebec Adsorption in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$5.43.

Shares of XBC opened at C$4.01 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$4.37. Xebec Adsorption has a fifty-two week low of C$3.63 and a fifty-two week high of C$11.55. The stock has a market cap of C$614.28 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.23. The company has a current ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.89.

Xebec Adsorption (TSE:XBC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported C($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.03) by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$20.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$23.63 million.

Xebec Adsorption

Xebec Adsorption Inc Designs, manufactures, and sells purification, separation, dehydration, and filtration equipment for gases and compressed air in Canada, the United States, China, Korea, Italy, France, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Systems, Infrastructure, and Support. The company offers on-site air dehydration under the ADX Solutions brand; biogas to renewable natural gas systems under the BGX Solutions brand; hydrogen purification systems under the H2X Solutions brand; natural gas dehydration units for refueling stations under the NGX Solutions brand; and products for the filtration and separation of air and gases under FSX Solutions brand.

