EQT (NYSE:EQT) Given New $26.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

EQT (NYSE:EQT) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 25.30% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Tudor Pickering raised shares of EQT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Truist raised their target price on EQT from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on EQT from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered EQT from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $22.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank raised EQT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.07.

EQT stock opened at $20.75 on Thursday. EQT has a one year low of $12.27 and a one year high of $23.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a PE ratio of -6.29, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.28.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05. EQT had a negative return on equity of 0.06% and a negative net margin of 28.97%. Equities research analysts anticipate that EQT will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EQT. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of EQT during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in EQT during the first quarter worth $74,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of EQT by 82.8% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 4,464 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,022 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EQT during the 1st quarter valued at $89,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of EQT by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,958 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

About EQT

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil. As of December 31, 2020, it had 19.8 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 1.8 million gross acres.

