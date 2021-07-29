Epwin Group (LON:EPWN) Earns “House Stock” Rating from Shore Capital

Epwin Group (LON:EPWN)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating restated by investment analysts at Shore Capital in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Digital Look reports.
EPWN traded up GBX 0.50 ($0.01) during trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 110.50 ($1.44). 155,438 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 99,670. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 106.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.66, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Epwin Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 63.38 ($0.83) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 115.47 ($1.51). The firm has a market cap of £160.13 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.39.
Epwin Group Company Profile
