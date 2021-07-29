EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Shares Bought by Coe Capital Management LLC

Coe Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) by 7.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,800 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 857 shares during the period. Coe Capital Management LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $928,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in EOG Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $205,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in EOG Resources by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 10,641 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $771,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in EOG Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Advisor Partners LLC raised its holdings in EOG Resources by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 10,750 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $780,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in EOG Resources by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,114,126 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $80,807,000 after acquiring an additional 19,002 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

EOG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $80.00 target price (down previously from $85.00) on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on EOG Resources from $92.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on EOG Resources from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. EOG Resources currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.00.

In other news, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 8,711 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $740,435.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,562,725. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE EOG traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $73.97. 196,220 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,469,061. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.87. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.22 and a 52-week high of $87.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 733.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 2.17.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The energy exploration company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.18. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 7.24% and a net margin of 0.63%. The company had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. EOG Resources’s revenue was down 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 6.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th. This represents a yield of 2%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 113.01%.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago; the People's Republic of China; and the Sultanate of Oman.

