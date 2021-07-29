Enthusiast Gaming (NASDAQ:EGLX) Now Covered by Scotiabank

Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Enthusiast Gaming (NASDAQ:EGLX) in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on EGLX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Enthusiast Gaming from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. B. Riley reissued a buy rating on shares of Enthusiast Gaming in a report on Monday, May 10th. Colliers Securities reissued a buy rating on shares of Enthusiast Gaming in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Enthusiast Gaming in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $10.00.

Get Enthusiast Gaming alerts:

EGLX stock opened at $5.08 on Thursday. Enthusiast Gaming has a 1-year low of $1.04 and a 1-year high of $8.88. The company has a market cap of $371.55 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98.

Enthusiast Gaming (NASDAQ:EGLX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $23.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.99 million. Enthusiast Gaming had a negative return on equity of 23.40% and a negative net margin of 35.04%. On average, research analysts expect that Enthusiast Gaming will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Enthusiast Gaming

Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc engages in the media, content, entertainment, and esports businesses the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates an online network of approximately 100 gaming related websites; owns and operates Enthusiast Gaming Live Expo, a video-gaming expo; provides management and support services to players involved in professional gaming; and owns and manages esports teams, which cover games comprising Call of Duty, Madden, Fortnite, Overwatch, Apex, and Valorant; and produces and programs approximately 30 weekly shows across AVOD and OTT channels, and represents approximately 500 gaming influencers across YouTube and Twitch.

Featured Article: The mechanics of the bid-ask spread in trading



Receive News & Ratings for Enthusiast Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enthusiast Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.