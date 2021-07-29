Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Shares Acquired by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,518,588 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 224,131 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.30% of Enterprise Products Partners worth $143,539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. RBA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 185.6% in the 1st quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 2,205 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on EPD. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. TD Securities initiated coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.25.

NYSE EPD opened at $23.24 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.59 and a beta of 1.41. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a one year low of $14.90 and a one year high of $25.69. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.15.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 17.87%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.75%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.31%.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

