Enterprise Diversified, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SYTE) Short Interest Down 66.7% in July

Enterprise Diversified, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SYTE) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 66.7% from the June 30th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS SYTE remained flat at $$7.55 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.18. Enterprise Diversified has a 12-month low of $2.53 and a 12-month high of $8.00.

Get Enterprise Diversified alerts:

Enterprise Diversified Company Profile

Enterprise Diversified, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the Internet, asset management, real estate, and other businesses in the United States and Canada. It offers consumer and business-grade internet access; wholesale managed modem services for downstream internet service providers; web hosting services; third-party software as a reseller; and various ancillary services through Sitestar.net.

See Also: Swap

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Diversified Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Diversified and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.