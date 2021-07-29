Enterprise Diversified, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SYTE) Short Interest Down 66.7% in July

Enterprise Diversified, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SYTE) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 66.7% from the June 30th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS SYTE remained flat at $$7.55 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.18. Enterprise Diversified has a 12-month low of $2.53 and a 12-month high of $8.00.
Enterprise Diversified Company Profile
