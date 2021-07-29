EnQuest (OTCMKTS:ENQUF) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

EnQuest (OTCMKTS:ENQUF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Enquest PLC is an oil and gas development and production company. It focuses on oil and oil linked hydrocarbons. Enquest PLC is based in London, the United Kingdom. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of EnQuest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Barclays upgraded shares of EnQuest from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $0.33 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th.

OTCMKTS:ENQUF opened at $0.27 on Tuesday. EnQuest has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.33. The company has a market cap of $457.87 million, a P/E ratio of -13.50 and a beta of 3.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.26.

EnQuest PLC operates as an oil and gas development and production company, explores for, extracts, and produces hydrocarbons in the United Kingdom, North Sea, and Malaysia. It primarily holds interests in the Magnus, Kraken, the Greater Kittiwake Area, Scolty/Crathes, Alba, Thistle/Deveron, Heather/Broom, Alma/Galia, and the Dons area.

