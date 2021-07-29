ENN Energy Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:XNGSY) Short Interest Update

ENN Energy Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:XNGSY) saw a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,800 shares, an increase of 509.5% from the June 30th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Shares of XNGSY opened at $83.58 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.71. ENN Energy has a 1 year low of $40.94 and a 1 year high of $86.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $76.73. The stock has a market cap of $23.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.88 and a beta of 0.49.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.2449 per share. This represents a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. ENN Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.89%.

ENN Energy Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the investment, construction, operation, and management of gas pipeline infrastructures; and integrated energy, and vehicle and ship refueling stations in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Retail Gas Sales Business, Integrated Energy Business, Wholesale of Gas, Construction and Installation, and Value Added Business segments.

