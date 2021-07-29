Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) Shares Acquired by IronBridge Private Wealth LLC

IronBridge Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) by 79.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,186 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,611 shares during the quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $132,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ET. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Energy Transfer during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Interactive Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 82.5% in the 1st quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 4,642 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,098 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 97.2% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 6,086 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. 37.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ET stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $9.94. 93,425 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,137,400. The firm has a market cap of $26.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.02 and a beta of 2.53. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.43. Energy Transfer LP has a 1 year low of $4.98 and a 1 year high of $11.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.95. The business had revenue of $17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.73 billion. Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 14.78% and a net margin of 7.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.32) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th will be paid a $0.1525 dividend. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is currently -338.89%.

ET has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James upped their target price on Energy Transfer from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. TheStreet raised Energy Transfer from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Energy Transfer from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Evercore ISI raised Energy Transfer from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Energy Transfer from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.36.

In other news, CFO Bradford D. Whitehurst acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.14 per share, with a total value of $50,700.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ray W. Washburne acquired 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.53 per share, with a total value of $1,906,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 123,930 shares in the company, valued at $1,181,052.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and 12,340 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

