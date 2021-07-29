Endo International (ENDP) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.44 per share for the quarter. Endo International has set its FY 2021 guidance at 1.950-2.300 EPS and its FY21 guidance at $1.95-2.30 EPS.Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $718.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $666.90 million. Endo International had a negative return on equity of 91.08% and a net margin of 3.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. On average, analysts expect Endo International to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.
ENDP opened at $5.19 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 1.44. Endo International has a 52 week low of $2.71 and a 52 week high of $10.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.97.
About Endo International
Endo International plc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, manufactures and sells generic and branded pharmaceuticals in the United States and internationally. Its Branded Pharmaceuticals segment provides branded prescription products, including XIAFLEX to treat adult patients with Dupuytren's contracture; SUPPRELIN LA to treat central precocious puberty in children; NASCOBAL nasal spray to treat vitamin B12 deficiency; AVEED to treat hypogonadism; PERCOCET to treat moderate-to-moderately-severe pain; TESTOPEL an implantable pellet indicated for TRT in conditions associated with a deficiency or absence of endogenous testosterone; EDEX to treat erectile dysfunction; LIDODERM a topical patch product containing lidocaine for the relief of pain; and products for the pain management and urology.
