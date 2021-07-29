Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $7.44 EPS

Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The electronics maker reported $8.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $7.44, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Encore Wire had a return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 6.96%. The business had revenue of $744.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $456.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 193.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

NASDAQ:WIRE traded up $7.59 on Wednesday, reaching $79.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 522,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,534. Encore Wire has a 1-year low of $45.32 and a 1-year high of $88.05. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.53 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $76.60.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.10%. Encore Wire’s payout ratio is 2.17%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Encore Wire from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th.

About Encore Wire

Encore Wire Corporation manufactures and sells electrical building wires and cables for interior electrical wiring in the United States. Its products include NM-B cables for use as interior wiring in homes, apartments, and manufactured housing; THHN/THWN-2 cables and metal-clad and armored cables for use as wiring in commercial and industrial buildings; UF-B cables; XHHW-2 cables; RHH/RHW-2 cables; USE-2 cables; and other types of wire products.

