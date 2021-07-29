Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $7.44 EPS

Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The electronics maker reported $8.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $7.44, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Encore Wire had a return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 6.96%. The business had revenue of $744.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $456.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 193.5% compared to the same quarter last year.
NASDAQ:WIRE traded up $7.59 on Wednesday, reaching $79.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 522,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,534. Encore Wire has a 1-year low of $45.32 and a 1-year high of $88.05. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.53 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $76.60.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.10%. Encore Wire’s payout ratio is 2.17%.
About Encore Wire
Encore Wire Corporation manufactures and sells electrical building wires and cables for interior electrical wiring in the United States. Its products include NM-B cables for use as interior wiring in homes, apartments, and manufactured housing; THHN/THWN-2 cables and metal-clad and armored cables for use as wiring in commercial and industrial buildings; UF-B cables; XHHW-2 cables; RHH/RHW-2 cables; USE-2 cables; and other types of wire products.
