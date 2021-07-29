Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on ECPG. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on Encore Capital Group from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. TheStreet raised Encore Capital Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Encore Capital Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.00.

Shares of ECPG opened at $47.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 1.59. Encore Capital Group has a 12 month low of $29.21 and a 12 month high of $49.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $47.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The asset manager reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.88. The firm had revenue of $416.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $375.63 million. Encore Capital Group had a return on equity of 29.67% and a net margin of 19.45%. Equities research analysts forecast that Encore Capital Group will post 9.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Laura Olle sold 958 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.64, for a total value of $45,639.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,299,047.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Ryan B. Bell sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $225,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 37,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,698,075. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ECPG. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Encore Capital Group by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,533 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $722,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Encore Capital Group by 77.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 30,050 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 13,132 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Encore Capital Group by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 276,797 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $10,782,000 after purchasing an additional 7,975 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Encore Capital Group by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,101,552 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $81,855,000 after purchasing an additional 8,447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Encore Capital Group by 88.8% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,599 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 4,045 shares in the last quarter.

Encore Capital Group Company Profile

Encore Capital Group, Inc, a specialty finance company, together with its subsidiaries, provides debt recovery solutions and other related services for consumers across a range of financial assets worldwide. The company purchases portfolios of defaulted consumer receivables at deep discounts to face value, as well as manages them by working with individuals as they repay their obligations and works toward financial recovery.

