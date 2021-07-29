Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) Reaches New 12-Month High at $99.91

Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $99.91 and last traded at $98.61, with a volume of 5150 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $98.36.

Several analysts have recently commented on EMR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Cowen set a $97.44 target price on shares of Emerson Electric and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Emerson Electric presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.57.

The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $59.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.79, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $96.49.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.07. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 12.47% and a return on equity of 25.84%. The company had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. Emerson Electric’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.505 dividend. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.38%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter worth $411,979,000. Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its stake in Emerson Electric by 342.1% during the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 2,353,420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $212,337,000 after buying an additional 1,821,048 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in Emerson Electric by 514.0% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,075,232 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $96,833,000 after buying an additional 900,113 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Emerson Electric by 125.4% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,416,376 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $127,786,000 after buying an additional 787,971 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Emerson Electric by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,165,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,623,764,000 after buying an additional 676,481 shares during the period. 72.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Emerson Electric Company Profile (NYSE:EMR)

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

