Emera Incorporated (TSE:EMA) Declares $0.64 Quarterly Dividend

Emera Incorporated (TSE:EMA) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 30th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of 0.6375 per share on Monday, August 16th. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th.

Shares of EMA traded down C$0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$58.59. 796,105 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 960,544. The stock has a market capitalization of C$14.86 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$57.06. Emera has a twelve month low of C$49.66 and a twelve month high of C$58.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 164.64.

Emera (TSE:EMA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.94 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.57 billion. Research analysts expect that Emera will post 3.0899998 EPS for the current year.

EMA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Emera to C$59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. CSFB boosted their price target on Emera from C$58.00 to C$59.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a C$61.00 target price on shares of Emera in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. CIBC boosted their price target on Emera from C$58.00 to C$59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Emera from C$58.00 to C$59.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Emera currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$60.22.

Emera Company Profile

Emera Incorporated, an energy and services company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to various customers. The company operates through Florida Electric Utility, Canadian Electric Utilities, Other Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Other segments.

