Elys Game Technology (NASDAQ:ELYS) Given “Buy” Rating at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Elys Game Technology (NASDAQ:ELYS) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a $8.00 price objective on the stock.

ELYS has been the subject of several other reports. Fundamental Research reduced their target price on Elys Game Technology from $8.10 to $6.78 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Maxim Group began coverage on Elys Game Technology in a research note on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $10.00 target price for the company.

Get Elys Game Technology alerts:

Elys Game Technology stock opened at $4.31 on Wednesday. Elys Game Technology has a 12 month low of $1.30 and a 12 month high of $8.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.42. The stock has a market cap of $94.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.98 and a beta of 5.10.

Elys Game Technology (NASDAQ:ELYS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03). Elys Game Technology had a negative return on equity of 22.83% and a negative net margin of 17.21%. The business had revenue of $14.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.27 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Elys Game Technology will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Luca Pasquini sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total value of $60,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 41.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ELYS. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in Elys Game Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in Elys Game Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Elys Game Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Elys Game Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $137,000. Finally, Powell Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Elys Game Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $82,000. 2.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Elys Game Technology Company Profile

Elys Game Technology, Corp. provides online and land-based gaming services in Europe and North America. It offers leisure betting products, including lottery, casino gaming, sports betting, online casino games, poker, bingo, virtual sports betting, and horse racing, as well as skilled and interactive games and slots; and operates betting platform software services for leisure betting establishments.

Read More: Why do corrections happen?



Receive News & Ratings for Elys Game Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elys Game Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.