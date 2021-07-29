Elmer Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ELMA) Short Interest Update

Elmer Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ELMA) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the June 30th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Shares of ELMA stock remained flat at $$19.25 during trading hours on Thursday. Elmer Bancorp has a one year low of $13.90 and a one year high of $20.35. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.71.

About Elmer Bancorp

Elmer Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The First National Bank of Elmer that provides various banking products and services in the Salem, Gloucester, and Cumberland County areas of Southern New Jersey. It offers checking, money market, savings, Christmas club, and individual retirement accounts; and certificates of deposit.

