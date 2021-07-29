Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.350-$ for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.360. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Element Solutions from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Loop Capital upped their price target on Element Solutions from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. CIBC lifted their target price on Element Solutions to $2.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Element Solutions in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Element Solutions to $3.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $14.58.
NYSE:ESI traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.44. The stock had a trading volume of 2,269,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,703,684. The company has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a PE ratio of 38.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 3.34. Element Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $10.22 and a fifty-two week high of $24.70.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. This is a boost from Element Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Element Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 25.00%.
Element Solutions Company Profile
Element Solutions Inc produces and sells specialty chemical products the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.
