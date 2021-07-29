Element Fleet Management (OTCMKTS:ELEEF) Price Target Cut to C$15.00

Element Fleet Management (OTCMKTS:ELEEF) had its target price decreased by Scotiabank from C$16.00 to C$15.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Scotiabank currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

ELEEF has been the topic of a number of other reports. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Element Fleet Management from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Element Fleet Management from $14.50 to $17.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Element Fleet Management from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Element Fleet Management from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, TD Securities cut shares of Element Fleet Management from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $16.79.

Get Element Fleet Management alerts:

Shares of ELEEF stock opened at $11.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.41. Element Fleet Management has a 52-week low of $7.89 and a 52-week high of $12.31.

Element Fleet Management Corp. operates as a fleet management company in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers fleet management services comprising acquisition, financing, program management, and vehicle remarketing services for cars and light duty vehicles, medium and heavy duty trucks, material handling equipment, automobiles, and specialty vehicles and equipment, as well as corporate, municipal, and industrial fleets.

See Also: Swap

Receive News & Ratings for Element Fleet Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Element Fleet Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.