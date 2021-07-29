eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.61 Per Share

Brokerages predict that eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) will report earnings of ($0.61) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for eHealth’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.55) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.69). eHealth posted earnings of $0.07 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 971.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that eHealth will report full-year earnings of $2.89 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.55 to $3.19. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $5.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.72 to $10.32. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for eHealth.

Get eHealth alerts:

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.54. The business had revenue of $134.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.75 million. eHealth had a return on equity of 5.11% and a net margin of 6.75%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EHTH. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective on shares of eHealth in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded eHealth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on eHealth from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on eHealth from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.22.

Shares of EHTH remained flat at $$55.26 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 780,212. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $60.67. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.09 and a beta of -0.15. eHealth has a fifty-two week low of $47.84 and a fifty-two week high of $94.41.

In other news, Director A John Hass purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $62.41 per share, with a total value of $187,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $311,675.54. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of eHealth by 592.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of eHealth in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of eHealth in the first quarter valued at approximately $145,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of eHealth in the first quarter valued at approximately $194,000. Finally, Cim Investment Mangement Inc. acquired a new position in shares of eHealth in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $232,000. 93.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About eHealth

eHealth, Inc provides private health insurance exchange services to individuals, families, and small businesses in the United States and China. Its ecommerce platforms organize and present health insurance information in various formats that enable individuals, families, and small businesses to research, analyze, compare, and purchase a range of health insurance plans.

Further Reading: What is a good dividend yield?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on eHealth (EHTH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for eHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.