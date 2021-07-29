EGF Theramed Health Corp. (OTCMKTS:EVAHF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

EGF Theramed Health Corp. (OTCMKTS:EVAHF) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,500 shares, a decrease of 92.9% from the June 30th total of 161,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 597,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

EGF Theramed Health stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $0.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 159,568. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.07. EGF Theramed Health has a one year low of $0.04 and a one year high of $0.28.

EGF Theramed Health Company Profile

EGF Theramed Health Corp., a consumer technology company, develops technologies, products, and diagnostic tools for personalized medical care. It engages in the provision of biomedical online services for monitoring and treating common health problems; and extraction and purification of botanical extracts and creation of extract formulations, as well as development of medical monitoring device technologies.

