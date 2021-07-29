Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) Issues Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.500-$0.560 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.550. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.29 billion-$1.37 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.30 billion.Edwards Lifesciences also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.270-$2.270 EPS.

Shares of EW stock traded up $1.56 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $111.62. The stock had a trading volume of 3,434,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,607,469. The business has a fifty day moving average of $102.12. The company has a current ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $69.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.09. Edwards Lifesciences has a 1-year low of $70.92 and a 1-year high of $111.96.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They set a neutral rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI raised Edwards Lifesciences from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Edwards Lifesciences currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $106.54.

In related news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 35,550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.28, for a total value of $3,280,554.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 97,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,952,544.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 11,050 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.52, for a total value of $1,022,346.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 63,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,911,565.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 148,716 shares of company stock valued at $14,293,117. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

