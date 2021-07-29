Edward Bloomberg Sells 1,000 Shares of HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) Stock

HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) COO Edward Bloomberg sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $75,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

HQY stock opened at $75.41 on Thursday. HealthEquity, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.82 and a twelve month high of $93.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,257.04, a PEG ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $79.29. The company has a current ratio of 4.50, a quick ratio of 4.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) last released its earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.06. HealthEquity had a return on equity of 5.95% and a net margin of 0.60%. The business had revenue of $184.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.07 million. Research analysts predict that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HQY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on HealthEquity from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of HealthEquity in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on HealthEquity from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $86.00 price objective on shares of HealthEquity in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on HealthEquity in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. HealthEquity has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.82.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Scout Investments Inc. grew its position in HealthEquity by 11.1% during the first quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 165,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,237,000 after buying an additional 16,554 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in HealthEquity during the first quarter valued at approximately $66,745,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in HealthEquity by 2.8% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,225,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,319,000 after purchasing an additional 33,288 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in HealthEquity by 13.8% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,542,000 after purchasing an additional 4,533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its holdings in HealthEquity by 264.0% during the fourth quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 27,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,906,000 after purchasing an additional 19,832 shares in the last quarter. 97.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About HealthEquity

HealthEquity, Inc provides range of solutions for managing health care accounts. The firm’s offers its solutions for employers, health plans, brokers, consultants and financial advisors. Its services include HAS, FSA, HRA, DCRA, 401(k), Commuter, COBRA and HIA. It also offers products like healthcare saving and spending platform, health savings accounts, investment advisory services, reimbursement arrangements, and healthcare incentives.

