EDP Renováveis (OTCMKTS:EDRVF) Research Coverage Started at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of EDP Renováveis (OTCMKTS:EDRVF) in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating and a $23.86 price target on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of EDP Renováveis in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They set a buy rating on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of EDP Renováveis from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Societe Generale lowered shares of EDP Renováveis from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $21.90 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating on shares of EDP Renováveis in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, began coverage on shares of EDP Renováveis in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $22.88.

EDRVF stock opened at $23.86 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.24. EDP Renováveis has a 52-week low of $15.88 and a 52-week high of $30.10.

EDP Renovaveis SA operates as a renewable energy company, which engages in the development, construction, and operation of wind farms and solar plants. The firm generates energy from renewable sources in several locations. It operates through the following geographical business segments: Europe, North America, and Brazil.

